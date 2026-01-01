Deploy ManageIQ with one-click installation.
Open-source hybrid cloud management platform for virtual machines, containers, networks, and storage.
Choose a VPS plan for ManageIQ
What you can build with ManageIQ
ManageIQ is an open-source cloud management and orchestration platform â€” the upstream project behind Red Hat CloudForms â€” that unifies operations across virtual machines, containers, public clouds, and networks under a single console. It discovers infrastructure across VMware, Red Hat Virtualization, OpenStack, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more, then layers policy, automation, and chargeback on top.
Self-hosting ManageIQ keeps your inventory data, automation workflows, and policy definitions on infrastructure you control, with no per-node licensing fees. The all-in-one container bundles the appliance, PostgreSQL database, and memcached so you can evaluate the full platform from a single deployment.
Key features of ManageIQ
Hybrid cloud inventory
Discover and track VMs, containers, networks, and storage across VMware, OpenStack, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud from one console.
Policy and compliance
Define policies that automatically detect drift, enforce tagging, and remediate non-compliant workloads across every managed provider.
Automate engine
Run event-driven Ruby automation, Ansible playbooks, and approval workflows to provision, retire, and reconfigure resources at scale.
Self-service catalogue
Publish service catalogues with quotas and approvals so teams can request VMs, containers, or stacks without raising tickets.
Chargeback and metering
Allocate infrastructure cost back to tenants, projects, or departments with rate plans based on CPU, memory, storage, and network usage.
REST API and CLI
Drive every console action from a versioned REST API or the miqcli command line for GitOps-style infrastructure workflows.
Why run ManageIQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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