Deploy Mailtrain in one-click installation.
Self-hosted newsletter platform for creating, scheduling, and sending mass email campaigns to subscriber lists.
Choose a VPS plan for Mailtrain
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mailtrain
Mailtrain is an open-source, self-hosted newsletter application built on Node.js with support for large-scale email campaigns. It provides full subscriber list management, segmentation, MJML-based email templates, A/B testing, campaign automation, and detailed analytics â€” all running on infrastructure you control.
Unlike SaaS email platforms that charge per subscriber or per send, Mailtrain gives you unrestricted sending capacity through your own SMTP provider. Your subscriber data, campaign history, and engagement analytics stay on your own VPS, with no per-email fees and no vendor lock-in. This deployment includes MariaDB, Redis, and MongoDB for complete out-of-the-box operation.
Key features of Mailtrain
Subscriber list management
Create and manage multiple subscriber lists with custom fields, segmentation, and automated list hygiene to keep your audience organised.
Campaign automation
Build triggered email sequences and RSS-based campaigns that send automatically based on subscriber actions or scheduled intervals.
MJML email templates
Design responsive email templates using the MJML framework directly in the browser with a built-in visual editor for pixel-perfect layouts.
A/B testing
Run A/B tests on subject lines and content to optimise open rates and click-through rates before sending to your full list.
Campaign analytics
Track opens, clicks, unsubscribes, and bounces per campaign with detailed reports to measure and improve email performance over time.
Multi-user access
Grant team members role-based access with granular permissions and hierarchical namespaces for managing campaigns across departments or clients.
Why run Mailtrain on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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