LibreSpeed is a lightweight, open-source HTML5 speed test that measures download, upload, ping, and jitter directly in the browser. Unlike commercial speedtest sites it runs entirely on infrastructure you control, so you can publish a private speed test for your team, ISP, or customers without sending traffic through third-party measurement servers.

Self-hosting LibreSpeed on a VPS gives you accurate, repeatable measurements against a server you trust, with a per-test results database that lets you compare connection quality over time. Tests work on any modern desktop or mobile browser with no install step and no client app.