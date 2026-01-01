Deploy Kutt with one-click installation.
Modern open-source URL shortener with custom domains, click analytics, and a full REST API.
Choose a VPS plan for Kutt
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kutt
Kutt is a self-hosted URL shortener that puts you in full control of your short links, analytics data, and user access. Create branded short URLs on your own domain, track click statistics per link, and manage everything through a clean admin interface â€” without sending data to commercial services like Bitly or TinyURL.
Beyond basic shortening, Kutt lets you protect links with passwords, set automatic expiration dates, and manage registered users. A full REST API and browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox make it easy to integrate link creation into existing workflows. Self-hosting means your link data stays private and you pay no per-click fees.
Key features of Kutt
Custom domain support
Serve short links from your own branded domain so every URL you share reinforces your identity rather than a third-party service.
Per-link analytics
Track click counts, referrers, countries, and devices for each shortened link to measure reach and campaign performance.
Password-protected links
Add an optional password to any link so only people with the password can reach the destination URL.
Link expiration
Set an automatic expiry date on any link and it stops working without any manual intervention â€” useful for time-sensitive campaigns.
REST API
Create, manage, and delete links programmatically via a full-featured API, making it easy to integrate Kutt into your apps and pipelines.
User management
Admin panel lets you manage registered users and all links system-wide, with registration and anonymous access disabled by default.
Why run Kutt on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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