Koillection is a self-hosted collection management application that lets you catalogue anything â€” books, vinyl records, video games, stamps, trading cards, or any other collection you maintain. Unlike cloud-based cataloguing services, Koillection runs entirely on your own server, keeping your collection data private and under your full control.

Built on Symfony with a clean, responsive interface, Koillection supports custom metadata fields and web scrapers, so you can enrich items with exactly the information that matters for your collection type. A full REST API enables integration with external tools, and multi-language support covers 11+ languages out of the box.