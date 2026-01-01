Karakeep is a modern, self-hosted bookmark manager built for comprehensive information archival. Beyond saving URLs, it captures notes, images, PDFs, and full page content with automatic metadata extraction. AI-powered tagging and summarisation â€” via OpenAI or local Ollama models â€” organises your collection automatically, while Meilisearch-powered full-text search makes retrieval instant even with thousands of saved items.

Self-hosting Karakeep on your own VPS keeps your browsing history and saved content entirely private. There are no per-bookmark fees, no storage quotas, and no third-party access to your data. Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox and mobile apps for iOS and Android keep everything in sync across all your devices.