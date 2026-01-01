Deploy Kanboard in one click installation.
Free, open-source Kanban project management with customizable boards, swimlanes, and built-in time tracking.
Choose a VPS plan for Kanboard
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kanboard
Kanboard is a focused, open-source Kanban project management tool that keeps workflow visualization simple and effective. Teams get customizable boards with swimlanes, work-in-progress limits, task management with subtasks and attachments, time tracking, and built-in analytics â€” all in a clean interface without unnecessary complexity.
Self-hosting Kanboard on your own VPS means project data, client information, and internal roadmaps stay entirely under your control. There are no per-seat fees, no storage limits, and no vendor lock-in â€” just a reliable, extensible tool that scales with your team through plugins, webhooks, and a full REST API.
Key features of Kanboard
Visual Kanban Boards
Customizable columns, swimlanes, and work-in-progress limits give teams clear visibility of workflow bottlenecks and capacity.
Task Management
Manage tasks with subtasks, file attachments, comments, custom fields, time estimates, and automatic recurrence rules.
Built-In Analytics
Cumulative flow diagrams, burn charts, and lead time reports provide data-driven insight into team throughput and process efficiency.
Flexible Authentication
Support LDAP, OAuth, SAML, and two-factor authentication so Kanboard integrates with your existing identity management infrastructure.
Automation & API
Trigger actions automatically based on board events, connect via webhooks, or build custom integrations using the comprehensive REST API.
Why run Kanboard on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.