Imaginary is an open-source HTTP microservice written in Go that performs high-performance image processing operations such as resize, crop, rotate, watermark, format conversion, and smart cropping. Backed by libvips, it processes images several times faster than ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick while using significantly less memory.

Self-hosting Imaginary on your VPS gives you a private, low-latency image processing service for your own websites, mobile apps, and pipelines, with no per-request fees and no third-party data exposure. It is ready to integrate via a simple HTTP API and supports API key authorisation, URL signing, throttling, and CORS for safe public exposure.