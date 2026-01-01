Grimoire is an open-source bookmark manager designed to be a permanent, searchable home for everything you save from the web. It stores bookmarks with automatic metadata extraction â€” page title, description, favicon, and screenshot â€” so your collection stays useful long after you've forgotten why you saved something.

Unlike browser bookmark folders that sync to vendor clouds, self-hosting Grimoire on your VPS keeps your reading history, research links, and saved resources entirely private. A single container with built-in SQLite storage means there's nothing to maintain â€” just save, tag, and search.