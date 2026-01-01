Deploy Grafana Loki with one-click installation.
Horizontally scalable log aggregation system inspired by Prometheus, designed for cost-efficient indexing of labels instead of full text.
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What you can build with Grafana Loki
Grafana Loki is an open-source log aggregation system built by Grafana Labs that takes the Prometheus approach to logs â€” it indexes only a small set of metadata labels per stream rather than the full log content, which keeps storage costs and operational overhead dramatically lower than traditional log databases. Logs are pushed in by agents like Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, or Vector and queried with LogQL.
This template bundles Loki with Grafana pre-configured as a UI and pre-provisions Loki as the default data source, so logs are searchable in the Explore view the moment the stack comes up. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps sensitive application and audit logs entirely within your own infrastructure, with no per-GB ingestion fees.
Key features of Grafana Loki
Label-based indexing
Loki indexes only a handful of metadata labels per log stream instead of the full payload, cutting storage and memory cost compared to Elasticsearch-style engines.
LogQL query language
Query logs with a PromQL-inspired syntax that supports filtering, parsing, and metric extraction so you can graph error rates and latency directly from log lines.
Bundled Grafana UI
The included Grafana instance comes with Loki preconfigured as a data source, ready for the Explore view, dashboards, and unified alerting on day one.
Multi-agent ingestion
Accept logs from Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, Vector, Logstash, and any client speaking the Loki push API for flexible collection across your stack.
Unified alerting
Define LogQL-based alert rules through Grafana and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, email, and webhooks alongside your existing metric alerts.
Filesystem-backed storage
The default single-binary mode persists chunks and the TSDB index to a Docker volume on disk, with no external object store required to get started.
Why run Grafana Loki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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