Frigate is an open-source network video recorder built around real-time object detection. It continuously analyses the streams from your IP cameras, identifies people, cars, animals, and other objects on the spot, and only records or alerts when something meaningful actually happens instead of on every pixel of motion.

Because every frame is processed on your own server, footage never leaves the machine you control, with no cloud subscription, no per-camera fee, and no vendor deciding how long your recordings are kept. Frigate works with any camera that provides an RTSP stream, stores recordings on local disk, and integrates with Home Assistant and MQTT for automations.