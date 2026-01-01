FOSSBilling is a free, open-source billing and client management system designed for web hosting companies, agencies, and freelancers who need a professional self-hosted alternative to costly billing software subscriptions. It provides a complete client portal where customers can manage their services, submit support tickets, pay invoices, and view order history â€” all from a single branded interface.

Self-hosting FOSSBilling keeps all client data, payment records, and billing history under your direct control with no per-transaction fees or vendor lock-in. The platform supports multiple payment gateways, automated recurring billing, and a modular extension system that lets you tailor it precisely to your business workflows.