Fenrus is a self-hosted personal dashboard that replaces your browser's new tab page with a fully customizable home page. Organize links and applications into groups, use smart app widgets that pull live data from services like Sonarr, Radarr, and Jellyfin, and configure multiple search engines with keyboard shortcuts. All your personal apps and frequently visited sites are available at a glance from a single, private page.

Because Fenrus runs entirely on your own VPS, none of your app URLs, usage patterns, or configured services are shared with third-party dashboard services. Data is stored in a lightweight LiteDB file, which means there is no external database to manage â€” setup takes seconds and the entire configuration is contained in a single volume.