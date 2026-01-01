Deploy Excalidraw in one-click installation.
Open-source virtual whiteboard for creating hand-drawn style diagrams, wireframes, and collaborative sketches.
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What you can build with Excalidraw
Excalidraw is an elegant virtual whiteboard that transforms technical diagramming into a creative, hand-drawn experience. Unlike rigid, formal diagramming tools, Excalidraw embraces the organic, sketchy aesthetic of whiteboard brainstorming while providing digital convenience and real-time collaboration with end-to-end encryption for secure team sessions.
Self-hosting Excalidraw on your own VPS gives your team a private, always-available whiteboarding tool where your diagrams, architecture sketches, and brainstorming sessions remain entirely within your infrastructure â€” no data privacy concerns, no subscription costs, and no dependence on external services.
Key features of Excalidraw
Hand-Drawn Aesthetic
Renders diagrams with an organic, sketchy style that reduces the barrier to creating visuals and makes complex ideas feel more approachable.
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple users can sketch on the same canvas simultaneously with end-to-end encryption keeping sessions private and secure.
Infinite Canvas
Unlimited drawing space lets teams expand diagrams freely without restructuring â€” ideal for large architecture diagrams and brainstorming sessions.
Flexible Export
Export diagrams as PNG, SVG, or shareable links, making it easy to embed visuals into documentation, presentations, and design tools.
Offline-Ready PWA
Works as a Progressive Web App with local-first storage, so diagrams remain accessible even without an active internet connection.
Why run Excalidraw on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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