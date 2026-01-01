Deploy DumbPad in one-click installation.
Stupid-simple self-hosted shared notepad with real-time collaboration, markdown preview, fuzzy search, and optional PIN protection.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DumbPad
DumbPad is a deliberately minimal, self-hosted notepad application from DumbWare.io, built around the idea that quick shared text rarely needs accounts, databases, or any of the complexity that comes with full collaboration suites. Notepads are stored as plain files on disk, making backups a one-file copy and migrations trivial.
Multiple users can edit the same pad in real time, search across notepads with fuzzy matching, and preview markdown with GitHub-style alerts, tables, and syntax-highlighted code blocks. Optional 4-10 digit PIN protection secures access on shared servers, while Progressive Web App support lets you install DumbPad on any device for offline access. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps your notes private, available from every browser, and free from third-party service changes.
Key features of DumbPad
Real-time collaboration
Multiple users can edit the same notepad simultaneously with changes synchronised across every connected browser.
Markdown with previews
Render GitHub-style alert blocks, extended tables, syntax-highlighted code, and collapsible details directly inside the editor.
Fuzzy search
Find any notepad instantly by searching across both filenames and full file contents with forgiving fuzzy matching.
Optional PIN protection
Set a 4-10 digit PIN to restrict access on shared servers without forcing a full account or user-management system.
No database required
Notepads live as plain files on disk â€” backups are a one-file copy and migrations take seconds with no schema to worry about.
Progressive Web App
Install DumbPad on phones, tablets, or desktops for offline-capable access without opening a browser tab each time.
Why run DumbPad on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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