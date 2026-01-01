Corteza is an open-source low-code platform that lets teams build custom business applications, CRM pipelines, and process automations without deep programming knowledge. Its drag-and-drop app builder, flexible record management, and built-in workflow engine let organisations model any business process â€” from lead tracking to compliance workflows â€” and deploy it without writing a single backend service from scratch.

Self-hosting Corteza on your own VPS puts your business data entirely under your control. The platform supports LDAP, SAML, and OAuth2 for enterprise authentication, fine-grained role-based access control, and a REST/gRPC API surface that integrates with existing tooling. PostgreSQL provides reliable, scalable storage for all records and automation logs.