ChiefOnboarding is a free, open-source employee onboarding platform that helps HR teams and managers automate the entire new hire journey — from pre-boarding checklists to account provisioning and task assignments. New hires can complete their onboarding through a web portal or directly via a Slack bot, making the process feel natural regardless of where they work.

Self-hosting ChiefOnboarding on your VPS keeps sensitive employee data fully under your control, with no per-seat fees and no vendor lock-in. It supports multiple languages and timezones, making it practical for distributed and international teams.