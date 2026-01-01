Build your brand with a .yachts domain
About the .yachts domain
What is a .yachts domain?
.yachts is a generic top-level domain created for the yachting industry and related businesses, such as dealers, charters, clubs, and enthusiasts. It has no residency or eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .yachts domain for?
A .yachts domain works well for yacht brokers, charter companies, marinas, and marine lifestyle brands that want a clear, premium web address. It suits both niche projects and established businesses.
Why choose a .yachts domain?
A .yachts domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It can support a clear, memorable web address and consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.