Build your brand with a .yachts domain

RM 74.99 /yrRM 7.99 /1st year
Save 89%
For first year
.yachts

About the .yachts domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .yachts domain

What is a .yachts domain?

.yachts is a generic top-level domain created for the yachting industry and related businesses, such as dealers, charters, clubs, and enthusiasts. It has no residency or eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .yachts domain for?

A .yachts domain works well for yacht brokers, charter companies, marinas, and marine lifestyle brands that want a clear, premium web address. It suits both niche projects and established businesses.

Why choose a .yachts domain?

A .yachts domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It can support a clear, memorable web address and consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .yachts

TLD
.yachts
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.yachts domain FAQs

What does a .yachts domain mean?

A .yachts domain is a web address meant for the yachting world. People usually use it for yacht brokers, builders, charters, marinas, or services tied to luxury boating.

Is a .yachts domain trusted?

Yes. .yachts is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and business than the extension.

Is a .yachts a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about yachts or the marine industry. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .yachts domain or .com domain?

Choose .yachts if you want a clear, industry-specific name and .com is already taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.

Who can register a .yachts domain?

Anyone can register a .yachts domain. There is no special membership, location, or industry requirement to buy one.

Are there restrictions on .yachts domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and some reserved or premium names may be unavailable depending on the registry.

How much does a .yachts domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .yachts domain costs RM 7.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 74.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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