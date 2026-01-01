Build your brand with a .quest domain
About the .quest domain
What is a .quest domain?
.quest is a generic top-level domain with open registration. Often used for projects, communities, or brands tied to exploration, goals, or guides, it has no special eligibility limits.
Who is a .quest domain for?
A .quest domain works well for game studios, educators, event organizers, travel brands, and creators building challenge-based projects. It helps signal exploration, goals, and interactive experiences.
Why choose a .quest domain?
A .quest domain helps visitors understand your site instantly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports professional use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.