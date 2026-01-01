Build your brand with a .homes domain
About the .homes domain
What is a .homes domain?
.homes is a new generic TLD for home-related sites, especially real estate, property listings, design, and residential services. It has no registration restrictions, so it’s open to anyone.
Who is a .homes domain for?
A .homes domain works well for real estate agents, property developers, home builders, interior designers, and rental platforms who want a clear, memorable online presence for listings, services, and home-related content.
Why choose a .homes domain?
A .homes domain gives your website a clear, memorable identity that immediately signals a property-focused business. It can improve recognition across web addresses, emails, and marketing while supporting a consistent brand as you grow.