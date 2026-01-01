Build your brand with a .game domain

RM 1,753.99 /yrRM 1,212.99 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.game

About the .game domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .game domain

What is a .game domain?

.game is a generic top-level domain for gaming-related sites, communities, and businesses. It has no special eligibility limits, so it can suit game studios, esports, and fan projects.

Who is a .game domain for?

A .game domain works well for game studios, esports teams, streamers, and fan communities who want a clear, memorable online identity. It’s a practical fit for launches, portfolios, and community hubs.

Why choose a .game domain?

A .game domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and can make your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email addresses, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .game

TLD
.game
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.game domain FAQs

What does a .game domain mean?

A .game domain is a web address ending in .game. It usually signals that a site is about games, gaming communities, or interactive entertainment. The extension was designed for that theme, but today it is used more broadly.

Is a .game domain trusted?

Yes. A .game domain is a standard, valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. It is run under an official registry, which is part of how domain names are recognized on the internet.

Is a .game a good domain?

Yes, if your site is connected to gaming, play, or interactive content. Search engines treat .game the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .game domain or .com domain?

Choose .game if you want an address that clearly matches a gaming brand, project, or community. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a wider audience or if the name is easier to remember there.

Who can register a .game domain?

Anyone can register a .game domain. It is not limited to a specific country, industry, or organization type.

Are there restrictions on .game domains?

Yes, but they are mostly standard domain rules. A name must follow DNS rules, and reserved or premium names may be unavailable depending on the registry. Trademark and abuse policies also still apply.

How much does a .game domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .game domain costs RM 1,212.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 1,753.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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