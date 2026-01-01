Build your brand with a .audio domain
About the .audio domain
What is a .audio domain?
.audio is a generic top-level domain for audio-related sites, like music, podcasts, and sound services. It has no general registration restrictions, so it’s open for broader use.
Who is a .audio domain for?
A .audio domain works well for podcasters, music creators, sound designers, and audio tech projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for portfolios, studios, and media brands.
Why choose a .audio domain?
A .audio domain helps people understand your site’s focus right away, which can improve clarity and recall. It also gives your web address and email a neat, consistent fit for long-term use across marketing and communications.