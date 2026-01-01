Create an email with a custom domain
Create your custom domain email
Your brand, in every message
When your email uses your domain, your business looks more professional from the first message.
Email that earns trust
A custom domain email helps your messages look real and reliable, so people are more likely to open and reply.
Get started for less
Choose a longer email plan to unlock the lowest monthly price — with 48 months, you can save up to 75%
Set up professional email in minutes
1. Choose your domain
2. Add your email
3. Start sending
Why buy domain names at Hostinger?
Trusted domain registrar
Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.Find more about domains
Privacy
24/7 support
Quick setup, easy management
Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.
Trusted domain registrar
Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.Find more about domains
Privacy
24/7 support
Quick setup, easy management
Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.
Choose from the most popular domains
Email with custom domain FAQs
What is an email with a custom domain?
It's a custom email address that uses your domain name (for example, name@yourbusiness.com). It looks more professional and helps build trust with customers.
Can I buy a domain and email together?
Yes. You can register a domain and set up your professional email in one simple checkout. We connect everything automatically.
What if I already have a domain?
No problem. You can connect your existing domain to Hostinger in just a few clicks.
Is it hard to set up?
Not at all. The setup is beginner-friendly and takes only a few minutes. We take care of the technical parts for you.
Can I use my email with Gmail or Outlook?
Yes. You can use your email with Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and other apps, or access it through webmail.
Can I create multiple email addresses?
Yes. You can create as many email addresses as you need for your domain — perfect for teams or growing businesses.
What if I need help?
Our support team is available 24/7 to help you with setup or anything else you need.