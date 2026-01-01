ZNC is an advanced IRC bouncer (also called a BNC) that maintains a persistent connection to IRC networks on your behalf. It logs messages while you are offline, replays them when you reconnect, and lets you connect from multiple IRC clients to the same identity simultaneously. After more than 15 years of development, ZNC remains the de facto standard for self-hosted IRC bouncers.

Self-hosting ZNC on a VPS gives you a stable, always-online IRC presence with full backlog history, modular plugins for notifications, logging, and identification, plus a web admin interface for adding networks and configuring channels without touching config files.