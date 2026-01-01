Deploy Your Spotify in one-click installation.
Self-hosted Spotify listening statistics dashboard with rich charts, history, and detailed analytics.
Choose a VPS plan for Your Spotify
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Your Spotify
Your Spotify ialah papan pemuka analitik hos sendiri yang menjejaki sejarah pendengaran Spotify penuh anda dan memvisualisasikannya melalui carta yang kaya: artis dan lagu teratas mengikut masa, masa pendengaran setiap hari dan jam, pengedaran genre, putaran album, dan trend sejarah sepanjang tahun. Tidak seperti Spotify Wrapped, yang hanya muncul sekali setahun, Your Spotify memberikan anda kedalaman pandangan yang sama atas permintaan, untuk mana-mana julat masa yang anda pilih.
Pengehosan sendiri Your Spotify pada VPS menyimpan setiap mainan, suka, dan langkau dalam pangkalan data yang anda kawal â€” eksport data Spotify sendiri terhad kepada 50 lagu terbaharu, tetapi Your Spotify meninjau API secara berterusan dan membina arkib pendengaran peribadi yang lengkap yang berkembang selagi instans itu berjalan.
Key features of Your Spotify
Continuous history capture
Polls the Spotify API every few seconds to record every play, including skipped tracks and partial listens â€” far beyond what Spotify exports.
Top artists, tracks, and albums
Configurable time ranges show your most-played content by play count, listening time, or first-time discoveries.
Listening patterns and trends
Heatmaps and charts visualize when you listen most â€” time of day, day of week, monthly trends, and year-over-year comparisons.
Genre and mood analysis
Aggregates Spotify's track audio features and genre tags into charts showing how your taste shifts over time.
Multi-user dashboards
Each user connects their own Spotify account through OAuth so households can each track their listening separately on one server.
Why run Your Spotify on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.