Yopass is an open-source encrypted secret sharing service that lets you securely share passwords, tokens, and sensitive files without leaving them in email threads, chat logs, or support tickets. Secrets are encrypted in the browser using OpenPGP before being sent to the server â€” the decryption key never reaches the server, so even the host cannot read your secrets. Each secret gets a unique one-time URL that automatically self-destructs after being viewed or after a configurable expiry period.

Self-hosting Yopass on your VPS gives your organization a private, auditable channel for sharing credentials and sensitive configuration data. There are no accounts to manage, no tracking, and no plaintext storage â€” just a clean interface for safely exchanging secrets within teams or with external parties.