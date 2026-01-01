Deploy Yarn in one click installation.
Self-hosted, decentralised micro-blogging pod built on the twtxt format with no ads, tracking, or vendor lock-in.
Choose a VPS plan for Yarn
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yarn
Yarn is a decentralised, self-hosted social media platform that combines Twitter-style micro-blogging with the open twtxt feed format. Every pod is an independent instance that federates with other Yarn pods and any twtxt feed on the open web, so users follow people across servers without depending on a single provider. The software collects no personal information, runs no advertising, and ships no analytics â€” content and follower graphs belong entirely to the pod operator.
Running your own Yarn pod on a VPS keeps conversations, media, and identity under your own domain. The Go-based yarnd server is lightweight, persists everything to a single embedded database, and supports both single-user and multi-user pods with media uploads, threaded conversations, and full RSS/Atom feeds.
Key features of Yarn
Decentralised twtxt feeds
Every account publishes a portable twtxt feed that any Yarn pod or compatible client can follow â€” no central servers or proprietary protocols.
Privacy by design
Tiada analitik, tiada pengiklanan, dan tiada penjejakan pihak ketiga â€” yarnd hanya mengumpul apa yang diperlukan untuk menjalankan pod itu sendiri.
Threaded conversations
Reply chains, mentions, and subjects let discussions stay readable across pods without depending on centralised timelines.
Built-in media support
Upload images, audio, and video directly to your pod with optional ffmpeg transcoding for inline playback.
Pod pengguna tunggal atau berbilang pengguna
Operate a personal pod for yourself or open registrations to host a community â€” the same binary handles both deployment models.
Lightweight Go binary
The yarnd server runs as a single compiled binary with an embedded bitcask database, keeping resource usage low on small VPS plans.
Why run Yarn on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.