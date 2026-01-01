WUD (What's Up Docker) is the actively maintained successor to whats-up-docker, focused entirely on keeping container images current across self-hosted infrastructure. It continuously inspects running containers, queries upstream registries, and reports back exactly which images have new versions available â€” Docker Hub, GHCR, ECR, GCR, ACR, Quay, and self-hosted registries are all supported out of the box.

Self-hosting WUD on your own VPS removes any reliance on third-party SaaS update trackers and keeps the full inventory of your container fleet inside infrastructure you control. Triggers can fan out to Slack, Telegram, Discord, Gotify, Apprise, IFTTT, Pushover, MQTT, generic webhooks, or rebuild stacks automatically.