Deploy Vault in one click installation.
Industry-standard secrets management platform for securely storing, accessing, and rotating sensitive credentials and certificates.
Choose a VPS plan for Vault
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Vault
HashiCorp Vault is an identity-based secrets management platform that centralizes control over sensitive data â€” API keys, database passwords, certificates, and tokens â€” across your entire infrastructure. Instead of scattering credentials across config files and environment variables, Vault provides a single trusted source with full audit logging of every access event.
Vault supports dynamic secrets generated on demand and automatically revoked after use, dramatically reducing exposure from leaked or long-lived credentials. Self-hosting Vault on a VPS keeps your secrets infrastructure entirely under your control â€” no cloud provider has access to your keys, audit trails, or the applications they protect.
Key features of Vault
Dynamic secrets
Generate short-lived credentials for databases and cloud services on demand â€” automatically revoked after a configurable TTL, eliminating the risk from long-lived leaked secrets.
Encryption as a service
Encrypt and decrypt application data via the Vault API without managing cryptographic keys directly, keeping sensitive data protected without changes to your storage layer.
Complete audit logging
Every secret read, write, and delete is logged with full identity and timestamp detail, providing an unalterable trail for compliance audits and incident investigations.
Multiple auth methods
Authenticate via tokens, AppRole, GitHub, AWS IAM, or Kubernetes service accounts, integrating Vault into your existing identity and deployment pipelines.
Secret leasing and TTLs
Secrets are issued with time-to-live values and can be renewed or revoked programmatically, giving you fine-grained lifecycle control over every credential Vault manages.
Why run Vault on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.