HashiCorp Vault is an identity-based secrets management platform that centralizes control over sensitive data â€” API keys, database passwords, certificates, and tokens â€” across your entire infrastructure. Instead of scattering credentials across config files and environment variables, Vault provides a single trusted source with full audit logging of every access event.

Vault supports dynamic secrets generated on demand and automatically revoked after use, dramatically reducing exposure from leaked or long-lived credentials. Self-hosting Vault on a VPS keeps your secrets infrastructure entirely under your control â€” no cloud provider has access to your keys, audit trails, or the applications they protect.