Deploy Umami Analytics in one click installation.
Privacy-focused open-source web analytics alternative to Google Analytics with no cookies and GDPR compliance by default.
Choose a VPS plan for Umami Analytics
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Umami Analytics
Umami ialah platform analitik web sumber terbuka yang pantas, yang menjejaki trafik laman web tanpa kuki, pengecaman cap jari, atau perkongsian data merentas tapak. Ia mematuhi GDPR secara lalai, menjadikannya alternatif langsung kepada Google Analytics untuk pasukan yang mengutamakan privasi pelawat dan pemilikan data.
Mengehos sendiri Umami pada VPS bermakna semua data pelawat kekal pada infrastruktur anda tanpa akses pihak ketiga. Satu pemasangan yang disokong PostgreSQL boleh menjejaki pelbagai laman web, acara tersuai, dan kempen UTM melalui papan pemuka yang bersih, masa nyata yang boleh diakses oleh seluruh pasukan anda.
Key features of Umami Analytics
Cookie-free tracking
Umami collects analytics without cookies or persistent identifiers, ensuring GDPR and CCPA compliance out of the box.
Multi-site support
Track unlimited websites from a single Umami installation with separate dashboards and isolated data for each property.
Custom events
Track button clicks, form submissions, downloads, and any custom user interaction beyond standard page views.
Real-time dashboard
View live visitor counts, top pages, referrer sources, and device breakdowns updated in real time without page refresh.
UTM campaign tracking
Measure the performance of marketing campaigns by tracking UTM parameters across all your tracked websites.
Why run Umami Analytics on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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