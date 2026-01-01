Deploy Ubooquity in one click installation.
Self-hosted home server for ebooks and comics with a clean web reader and OPDS feed for mobile apps.
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What you can build with Ubooquity
Ubooquity ialah pelayan rumah percuma, merentas platform untuk e-buku, komik, majalah dan PDF. Ia mengimbas folder pustaka anda, menjana lakaran kecil dan metadata yang boleh dilayari, dan menyajikan segala-galanya melalui pembaca web yang bersih yang mengendalikan EPUB, CBZ, CBR, PDF, dan banyak lagi â€” serta suapan OPDS untuk aplikasi pembacaan mudah alih yang memilih UI mereka sendiri.
Pengehosan sendiri Ubooquity pada VPS memastikan pustaka bacaan anda peribadi dan sentiasa tersedia, dengan sokongan berbilang pengguna, kawalan akses berasaskan peranan, dan pembaca komik berasaskan pelayar terbina dalam yang dioptimumkan untuk membalik halaman skrin penuh pada desktop, tablet dan telefon.
Key features of Ubooquity
Ebooks, comics, and PDFs
Single library combining ebooks (EPUB), comics (CBZ, CBR), and PDF documents, each with format-appropriate readers and viewers.
In-browser comic reader
Pembaca komik selak halaman skrin penuh dengan mod dua halaman, zum, dan penanda buku â€” dibina khusus untuk komik dan manga.
OPDS feed for mobile apps
Standards-compliant OPDS endpoint integrates with iOS and Android reading apps like Chunky, Marvin, Aldiko, and others.
Multi-user access control
Per-user accounts with role-based permissions let households share a library while keeping reading lists, progress, and access scoped per member.
Automatic library scan
Background scanner picks up new files as you add them to the library volume, refreshing metadata and thumbnails without manual intervention.
Why run Ubooquity on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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