Deploy Tududi in one click installation.
Self-hosted task and project manager with CalDAV sync, recurring tasks, and OIDC authentication.
Choose a VPS plan for Tududi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Tududi
Tududi is a self-hosted productivity application for managing tasks, projects, areas, and notes in a clean hierarchical structure. It goes beyond basic to-do lists with a full recurring task engine, CalDAV synchronisation (tasks.org, Apple Reminders, Thunderbird), Telegram integration for task creation and daily digests, and optional OIDC/SSO for team deployments. The interface supports 24 languages and dark/light modes.
Self-hosting Tududi keeps your task data entirely on your own server — no subscription, no data mining, and no third-party access to your projects and notes. Because it runs on SQLite, there is no separate database service to manage: one container, two volumes, and your productivity tool is running behind HTTPS.
Key features of Tududi
Projects and areas hierarchy
Organise tasks inside projects, group projects into areas, and track subtask progress — all in a single clean interface.
Penyegerakan CalDAV
Sync tasks bidirectionally with any CalDAV-compatible client: tasks.org, Apple Reminders, Thunderbird, and more.
Recurring task engine
Schedule tasks to repeat on daily, weekly, monthly, or custom patterns with automatic future instance generation.
Telegram integration
Create tasks and receive daily digest summaries via a Telegram bot without opening the web interface.
Sokongan OIDC dan SSO
Authenticate via Google, Okta, Keycloak, Azure AD, or any OpenID Connect provider for team deployments.
Why run Tududi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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