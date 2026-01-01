Deploy TubeArchivist in one click installation.
Self-hosted YouTube archiver that downloads, indexes, and streams your video collection from your own server.
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What you can build with TubeArchivist
TubeArchivist ialah platform pengarkiban YouTube hos sendiri yang meletakkan koleksi video anda di bawah kawalan anda sendiri. Ia melanggan saluran, memuat turun video secara automatik melalui yt-dlp, dan mengindeks segala-galanya dengan Elasticsearch supaya anda boleh mencari merentasi tajuk, perihalan, sari kata dan komen. Video disiarkan melalui pemain web terbina dalam dengan sejarah tontonan dan penjejakan kemajuan â€” tiada akaun YouTube atau sambungan internet diperlukan selepas muat turun.
Tidak seperti alat muat turun sekali sahaja, TubeArchivist berjalan secara berterusan di latar belakang. Ia memelihara metadata, lakaran kecil, sari kata dan komen di samping setiap fail video, dan berintegrasi dengan Jellyfin dan Plex untuk pengguna pelayan media yang mahukan arkib mereka di samping kandungan lain.
Key features of TubeArchivist
Channel subscriptions
Subscribe to YouTube channels and automatically download new uploads on a schedule, keeping your archive up to date without manual intervention.
Full-text search
Elasticsearch mengindeks tajuk video, penerangan, sari kata dan komen supaya anda boleh mencari mana-mana video dalam seluruh pustaka anda dengan serta-merta mengikut kata kunci.
SponsorBlock integration
Automatically skips sponsor segments, intros, outros, and filler during playback using community-sourced SponsorBlock data.
Jellyfin and Plex export
Plugin teman untuk Jellyfin dan Plex membolehkan anda melayari pustaka TubeArchivist anda secara terus di dalam pelayan media sedia ada anda.
Subtitle archival
Downloads and indexes subtitles for every archived video, enabling keyword search within spoken content across your whole collection.
Comment archival
Optionally archives the full comment thread for each video alongside the media file, preserving community context that YouTube may remove.
Why run TubeArchivist on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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