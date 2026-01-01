Deploy TriliumNext Notes with one-click installation.
Self-hosted personal knowledge base with hierarchical notes, scripting support, and a powerful REST API for automation.
Choose a VPS plan for TriliumNext Notes
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TriliumNext Notes
TriliumNext Notes is a self-hosted personal knowledge management application built around a hierarchical tree structure that can hold thousands of notes. It supports rich WYSIWYG editing, code blocks, math formulas, and a scripting engine for building custom workflows and automated note management.
Self-hosting on a VPS gives you unlimited note storage, persistent sync across devices, and full ownership of your knowledge base. Notes can be cloned across multiple locations, enhanced with custom attributes, and accessed via the ETAPI REST API for external integrations.
Key features of TriliumNext Notes
Hierarchical organization
Organize thousands of notes in a tree structure with cloning, so single notes can appear in multiple contexts without duplication.
Scripting engine
Write JavaScript scripts that run on events or schedules to automate note creation, tagging, and organization.
Revision history
Every note edit is versioned automatically, letting you review and restore any previous version of your content.
ETAPI REST API
A documented REST API lets external tools create, read, update, and organize notes programmatically.
Web clipper
Browser extension captures web pages directly into your Trilium knowledge base with a single click.
Why run TriliumNext Notes on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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