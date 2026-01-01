Deploy TinyAuth in one click installation.
Lightweight Traefik forward-auth middleware that adds a login screen to any self-hosted app with a single label.
Choose a VPS plan for TinyAuth
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TinyAuth
TinyAuth ialah perisian tengah pengesahan kendalian sendiri yang ringan yang menambah skrin log masuk kepada mana-mana aplikasi yang berjalan di belakang proksi songsang Traefik. Tidak seperti penyedia identiti penuh, TinyAuth ialah satu binari Go yang disokong oleh SQLite, boleh digunakan dalam beberapa saat dengan konfigurasi minimum. Satu label perisian tengah dalam fail Docker Compose mana-mana aplikasi sudah cukup untuk menyekat akses di belakang nama pengguna dan kata laluan atau log masuk OAuth.
Mengehos sendiri TinyAuth pada VPS anda bermakna setiap aplikasi yang anda gunakan â€” papan pemuka, alat pembangun, perkhidmatan pemantauan â€” berkongsi satu lapisan pengesahan tanpa mendedahkan perkhidmatan tersebut secara awam. Integrasi OAuth dengan Google, GitHub, dan mana-mana penyedia OIDC membolehkan ahli pasukan log masuk dengan kelayakan sedia ada, dan sokongan TOTP terbina dalam melapis pengesahan dua faktor tanpa memerlukan perkhidmatan tambahan.
Key features of TinyAuth
Traefik Forward Auth
Add a login wall to any Traefik-routed app by adding a single middleware label â€” no changes to the protected application are required.
OAuth Provider Support
Allow sign-in via Google, GitHub, or any OIDC-compliant provider so team members use existing credentials instead of managing separate passwords.
TOTP Two-Factor Auth
Lapisan kata laluan sekali guna berasaskan masa pada mana-mana akaun, mengukuhkan akses kepada aplikasi yang dihoskan sendiri tanpa menggunakan perkhidmatan 2FA khusus.
Subdomain Cookie Sharing
A single TinyAuth login covers all apps hosted on subdomains of the same domain, so users authenticate once and move freely across the stack.
Zero External Dependencies
Runs as a single binary with SQLite storage â€” no Redis, PostgreSQL, or LDAP required, keeping resource footprint minimal on any VPS plan.
Why run TinyAuth on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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