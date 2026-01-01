Up to 68% off for TinyAuth

Deploy TinyAuth in one click installation.

Lightweight Traefik forward-auth middleware that adds a login screen to any self-hosted app with a single label.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy TinyAuth in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for TinyAuth

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM39.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM39.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with TinyAuth

TinyAuth ialah perisian tengah pengesahan kendalian sendiri yang ringan yang menambah skrin log masuk kepada mana-mana aplikasi yang berjalan di belakang proksi songsang Traefik. Tidak seperti penyedia identiti penuh, TinyAuth ialah satu binari Go yang disokong oleh SQLite, boleh digunakan dalam beberapa saat dengan konfigurasi minimum. Satu label perisian tengah dalam fail Docker Compose mana-mana aplikasi sudah cukup untuk menyekat akses di belakang nama pengguna dan kata laluan atau log masuk OAuth.

Mengehos sendiri TinyAuth pada VPS anda bermakna setiap aplikasi yang anda gunakan â€” papan pemuka, alat pembangun, perkhidmatan pemantauan â€” berkongsi satu lapisan pengesahan tanpa mendedahkan perkhidmatan tersebut secara awam. Integrasi OAuth dengan Google, GitHub, dan mana-mana penyedia OIDC membolehkan ahli pasukan log masuk dengan kelayakan sedia ada, dan sokongan TOTP terbina dalam melapis pengesahan dua faktor tanpa memerlukan perkhidmatan tambahan.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of TinyAuth

Traefik Forward Auth

Add a login wall to any Traefik-routed app by adding a single middleware label â€” no changes to the protected application are required.

OAuth Provider Support

Allow sign-in via Google, GitHub, or any OIDC-compliant provider so team members use existing credentials instead of managing separate passwords.

TOTP Two-Factor Auth

Lapisan kata laluan sekali guna berasaskan masa pada mana-mana akaun, mengukuhkan akses kepada aplikasi yang dihoskan sendiri tanpa menggunakan perkhidmatan 2FA khusus.

Subdomain Cookie Sharing

A single TinyAuth login covers all apps hosted on subdomains of the same domain, so users authenticate once and move freely across the stack.

Zero External Dependencies

Runs as a single binary with SQLite storage â€” no Redis, PostgreSQL, or LDAP required, keeping resource footprint minimal on any VPS plan.

Why run TinyAuth on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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