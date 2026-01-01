Deploy TiddlyWiki in one click installation.
Open-source non-linear personal notebook for capturing, organizing, and sharing information in your own way.
Choose a VPS plan for TiddlyWiki
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What you can build with TiddlyWiki
TiddlyWiki is a unique open-source wiki that stores everything as individual units called tiddlers â€” notes, tasks, images, code snippets, and any other piece of information. Unlike hierarchical note-taking tools, tiddlers can be linked, tagged, and transcluded freely, so your knowledge base grows organically without forcing content into folders or categories.
Self-hosting TiddlyWiki on a VPS keeps your notes and personal knowledge base entirely private and accessible from any browser. This deployment runs TiddlyWiki in server mode, providing multi-device sync and persistent storage backed by a named volume â€” so your tiddlers are never lost between container restarts.
Key features of TiddlyWiki
Non-linear note structure
Tiddlers link and embed each other freely, so you can build a knowledge graph without being forced into rigid folders or hierarchies.
Tagging and filtering
Tag any tiddler and use the powerful filter language to create dynamic lists, tables, and views that update automatically as you add content.
Wikitext and macros
TiddlyWiki punya bahasa markup menyokong transclusion, makro, dan widget tersuai supaya anda boleh membina templat dan komponen boleh guna semula di seluruh wiki anda.
Persistent server mode
Running on Node.js, this deployment saves every change to disk immediately, so your notes are durable and accessible from any device with a browser.
Plugin ecosystem
Perluaskan TiddlyWiki dengan pemalam untuk pemaparan Markdown, penyerlahan sintaks kod, papan kanban, rajah, dan banyak lagi ciri lain daripada pustaka pemalam.
Why run TiddlyWiki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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