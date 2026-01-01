SyncLounge is a self-hosted "watch party" coordinator for Plex Media Server. It synchronizes playback across multiple Plex clients in real time â€” when one viewer pauses, everyone pauses; when one seeks forward, everyone catches up. Each viewer streams from their own Plex server, so the host does not have to share their library or worry about bandwidth â€” SyncLounge just keeps the playback clocks aligned and provides a chat room for the group.

Self-hosting SyncLounge on a VPS keeps watch parties under your control, with users signing in through their existing Plex accounts and connecting to their own Plex servers. Optional whitelist support restricts your instance to friends, family, or a specific Plex server's users.