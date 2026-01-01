Statistics for Strava is a self-hosted analytics dashboard that pulls your complete Strava activity history and renders it as interactive charts, geographic heatmaps, gear usage reports, segment analysis, and annual reviews â€” all stored locally on your own server. Unlike the official Strava app, it never loses historical data behind a paywall and gives you full ownership of your athletic records.

Setup requires a Strava API application (free to create) and a one-time OAuth authorisation flow to generate a refresh token. Once connected, the background daemon automatically imports new activities and keeps your dashboard current. A Strava account is required to use this application.