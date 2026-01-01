Snapdrop is a beautifully simple web-based file sharing tool that eliminates the friction of transferring files between devices. Inspired by Apple AirDrop but working across all platforms and browsers, Snapdrop automatically discovers devices on the same network and enables instant peer-to-peer transfers â€” no accounts, no app installations, and no configuration required.

Self-hosting Snapdrop on your VPS creates a private, always-available file sharing environment entirely within your infrastructure. Unlike the public Snapdrop.net service, your self-hosted instance keeps all discovery and transfer data on your own network, which is critical for organizations handling confidential information or operating in environments with strict data handling requirements.