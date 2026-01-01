Deploy Snac2 in one click installation.
Minimalist single-user ActivityPub server written in portable C for joining the Fediverse with negligible resource usage.
Choose a VPS plan for Snac2
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Snac2
Snac2 is a minimalistic ActivityPub instance written in portable C with no database dependencies â€” all data is stored as plain files on disk. Designed for individuals and small instances, it federates with Mastodon, Pleroma, Pixelfed, and the wider Fediverse while running comfortably on tiny VPS instances or single-board computers.
Self-hosting Snac2 gives you a personal identity on the Fediverse without relying on third-party instances that may shut down, defederate, or change policies. The single-binary architecture, lack of database, and Mastodon-compatible API make Snac2 one of the lightest and most maintainable ways to participate in decentralized social media.
Key features of Snac2
No database required
All posts, followers, and configuration live as plain files on disk â€” no MySQL or PostgreSQL to install, tune, or back up separately.
Mastodon API compatibility
Use existing Mastodon mobile and desktop clients to post, browse timelines, and manage notifications without learning new tools.
ActivityPub federation
Follow and interact with users on Mastodon, Pleroma, Pixelfed, Akkoma, and any other ActivityPub-compatible server in the Fediverse.
Tiny resource footprint
Written in portable C as a single static-friendly binary, Snac2 runs in a few megabytes of RAM and idles at near-zero CPU usage.
Multi-user support
Host more than one account on the same instance from the command line, useful for families or small communities sharing one VPS.
Privacy-focused design
Tiada penjejakan, tiada analitik, tiada skrip pihak ketiga â€” garis masa anda kekal pada VPS anda dan senarai pengikut anda tidak pernah meninggalkan cakera anda.
Why run Snac2 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.