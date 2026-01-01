Shynet is a self-hosted web analytics platform designed for privacy-conscious website owners. Unlike commercial analytics tools, Shynet tracks visitor behaviour without cookies, fingerprinting, personal data collection, making it fully compliant with GDPR and similar privacy regulations without cookie banners or consent dialogs.

Deploying Shynet on your own VPS means your visitor data never leaves your infrastructure. You get clean, meaningful metrics â€” sessions, referrers, load times, and geographic data â€” while respecting your users' privacy and maintaining complete ownership of your analytics.