Deploy Shiori in one click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark manager that automatically archives web pages offline so saved content remains accessible even if the original disappears.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shiori
Shiori ialah pengurus penanda buku hos sendiri yang ditulis dalam Go dan direka sebagai alternatif yang mengutamakan privasi kepada Pocket dan Instapaper. Ia menyimpan halaman web sebagai arkib luar talian â€” jadi penanda buku anda kekal boleh dibaca walaupun sumber luar talian, di sebalik dinding berbayar, atau hilang sepenuhnya. Dengan lebih 9,000 bintang GitHub, ia telah menjadi pilihan utama untuk penyelidik, pembangun, dan pembaca yang mementingkan privasi yang membina pangkalan pengetahuan peribadi.
Mengehos sendiri Shiori pada VPS anda memastikan senarai bacaan dan kandungan yang diarkibkan kekal peribadi sepenuhnya, tanpa penjejakan pihak ketiga atau pengumpulan data. Tidak seperti perkhidmatan awan peringkat percuma yang mengenakan had storan dan pengekalan, pengehosan VPS memberikan anda kapasiti tanpa had dan kawalan penuh ke atas arkib anda.
Key features of Shiori
Offline Page Archiving
Saves a local copy of every bookmarked page so content remains readable even if the original URL goes offline or behind a paywall.
Full-Text Search
Searches across all bookmarks and archived page content, making it fast to find specific information across thousands of saved pages.
Browser Extensions
One-click bookmark saving from Chrome and Firefox without leaving the current page, with the archive created automatically in the background.
Pocket Import
Migrates existing Pocket libraries in Netscape Bookmark format, preserving tags and making the transition to self-hosted archiving seamless.
REST API and CLI
Full REST API and command-line interface enable integration with automation scripts and custom tools beyond the web interface.
Why run Shiori on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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