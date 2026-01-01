Shaarli is a personal, minimalist bookmarking service designed as a self-hosted replacement for the original del.icio.us. It stores every bookmark in a single flat PHP file â€” no database server, no migrations, no schema upgrades â€” and renders a clean reverse-chronological feed of links, notes, and microblog-style updates that you can keep public, private, or mix per item.

Self-hosting Shaarli on your VPS gives you a private link archive under your own domain, an RSS/Atom feed of your shares, a Markdown-friendly note system, and a bookmarklet plus mobile API that turn any browser or app into a one-click save target. The whole stack is a single PHP container with a JSON file backing it â€” backups are a single file copy.