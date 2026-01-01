Deploy SeaweedFS in one click installation.
High-performance distributed file system with S3 API compatibility for storing and serving billions of files at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for SeaweedFS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SeaweedFS
SeaweedFS is an open-source distributed file system with over 24,000 GitHub stars, optimized for storing and retrieving large numbers of files efficiently. With a built-in S3-compatible API, it serves as a drop-in replacement for Amazon S3 in self-hosted environments â€” any tool or SDK built for S3 works with SeaweedFS without code changes.
Self-hosting object storage on your VPS eliminates per-request and per-GB costs of cloud providers while keeping data under your complete control. SeaweedFS handles everything from small user-uploaded images to large video files and backup archives, with replication and erasure coding available for data protection.
Key features of SeaweedFS
S3 API Compatibility
Any application or tool built for Amazon S3 connects to SeaweedFS without modification, enabling immediate integration with existing workflows.
Efficient Small File Handling
Optimized storage engine handles billions of small files efficiently â€” a common weakness of traditional file systems and general-purpose storage backends.
Data Replication
Automatic replication across volume servers provides redundancy so data remains available even if individual storage nodes fail.
Erasure Coding
Reduces storage overhead compared to full replication while maintaining data integrity for warm and cold storage tiers.
FUSE Mount Support
Mount SeaweedFS as a native file system on Linux hosts, enabling applications that expect standard POSIX file access to read and write directly.
Why run SeaweedFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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