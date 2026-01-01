Deploy Scada-LTS in one click installation.
Open-source web SCADA system for industrial monitoring, dashboards, alarms, and protocol-based device control.
Choose a VPS plan for Scada-LTS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Scada-LTS
Scada-LTS is a Java-based, web-native SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system designed for engineers who need to monitor and control industrial equipment from a browser. Forked from the proven Mango Automation codebase, it ships with a graphical view editor, historical data logging, alarm management, scripting, and built-in drivers for Modbus, SNMP, OPC, and other industrial protocols â€” no proprietary licenses or per-tag fees.
Self-hosting Scada-LTS on your own VPS keeps process data, device credentials, and operator activity entirely within your infrastructure, while making dashboards accessible to field teams over standard HTTPS without exposing PLCs to the public internet.
Key features of Scada-LTS
Multi-protocol drivers
Native Modbus, SNMP, OPC, HTTP, and SQL data sources connect to PLCs, sensors, and existing systems without third-party gateways.
Graphical views editor
Drag-and-drop view builder lets engineers compose live mimic diagrams, gauges, and trend charts directly in the browser.
Alarms and event handlers
Configurable alarm levels with email, scripting, and set-point actions turn anomalies into automated responses across the plant.
Historical data logging
Every data point is timestamped and stored in MySQL, enabling long-term trend analysis, reports, and regulatory audit trails.
Scripting and meta points
Titik meta berasaskan JavaScript dan pengendali acara mengira nilai terbitan, KPI, dan logik tersuai tanpa perkhidmatan luaran.
Web-native architecture
Runs in Apache Tomcat with a fully browser-based UI, so operators access dashboards from any device on the network.
Why run Scada-LTS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.