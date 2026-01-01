Deploy RabbitMQ in one click installation.
Open-source AMQP message broker for reliable asynchronous messaging between distributed application components.
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What you can build with RabbitMQ
RabbitMQ ialah broker mesej sumber terbuka standard de facto, melaksanakan AMQP di samping sokongan untuk MQTT, STOMP, dan protokol lain. Ia menyahgandingkan pengeluar dan pengguna supaya mesej beratur dengan selamat apabila penerima tidak tersedia dan dihantar dengan andal apabila mereka menyambung semula â€” menghapuskan kerapuhan panggilan API langsung antara perkhidmatan.
Pengehosan sendiri RabbitMQ menghapuskan harga setiap mesej dan penguncian vendor, menyimpan peristiwa perniagaan sensitif dalam infrastruktur anda sendiri, dan memberi anda kawalan penuh ke atas konfigurasi barisan, peraturan penghalaan, dan dasar pengekalan data. UI pengurusan terbina dalam menyediakan keterlihatan masa nyata ke dalam aliran mesej, kedalaman barisan, dan prestasi pengguna tanpa alat pemantauan luaran.
Key features of RabbitMQ
Flexible Exchange Routing
Direct, topic, fanout, and headers exchanges let you route messages to exactly the consumers that need them with zero boilerplate routing code.
Reliable Delivery
Publisher confirms dan consumer acknowledgements memastikan setiap mesej diproses sekurang-kurangnya sekali, dengan dead-letter queues menangkap mesej yang gagal untuk dicuba semula.
Management UI
Browser-based dashboard shows real-time queue depths, message rates, and connection health so you can monitor and troubleshoot without CLI access.
Multi-Protocol Support
AMQP, MQTT, and STOMP support means any service â€” IoT device, mobile app, or microservice â€” can publish and consume messages with a native client library.
Priority Queues
Assign priority levels to messages so urgent tasks are processed ahead of routine background jobs without building separate queue infrastructure.
Why run RabbitMQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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