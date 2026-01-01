Pulse is an open-source, real-time monitoring dashboard that gives you a single, unified view of your Proxmox VE clusters, Proxmox Backup Server instances, Docker hosts, and Kubernetes workloads. It continuously polls each connected node and streams CPU, memory, storage, and network metrics to a fast web interface, so you can spot pressure on a virtual machine, container, or backup datastore the moment it happens rather than after an outage.

Because Pulse is self-hosted, every credential and metric stays on infrastructure you control, with no third-party telemetry and no per-node licensing. Running it on your own VPS keeps the dashboard reachable even when a monitored host is struggling, and configurable threshold alerts notify you over email, webhooks, or chat before small problems turn into downtime.