Deploy PrivateGPT in one click installation.
Self-hosted RAG engine that lets you chat with your private documents using local LLMs — no data leaves your server.
Choose a VPS plan for PrivateGPT
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PrivateGPT
PrivateGPT ialah platform RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) sumber terbuka untuk menanyakan dokumen anda sendiri menggunakan model bahasa besar tempatan. Muat naik fail dan ajukan soalan mengenainya — sistem ini mendapatkan petikan yang paling relevan dan menggunakan LLM tempatan untuk menjana jawapan yang tepat dan disebut tanpa menghantar sebarang data ke API luaran atau perkhidmatan awan.
Penyebaran ini menggunakan Ollama untuk menjalankan inferens sepenuhnya pada CPU, menjadikannya praktikal pada mana-mana VPS tanpa GPU. Pada pelancaran pertama, Ollama secara automatik memuat turun Llama 3.1 8B dan model pembenaman teks — tiada akaun HuggingFace atau kunci API diperlukan. Permulaan seterusnya adalah pantas. Pengehosan sendiri menyimpan dokumen, pertanyaan dan sejarah perbualan anda pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal sepenuhnya.
Key features of PrivateGPT
100% private by design
All inference runs locally via Ollama — documents, queries, and responses never touch external APIs or cloud services.
Document ingestion
Upload PDFs, text files, spreadsheets, and more; the system chunks and embeds them into a local vector store for semantic retrieval.
RAG-powered answers
Each response retrieves the most relevant document passages first, grounding answers in your actual content rather than hallucinated knowledge.
Multiple query modes
Switch between RAG chat, full document search, plain LLM chat, and summarization from the same interface without reconfiguring anything.
GPU-free inference
Runs entirely on CPU via Ollama — no GPU or CUDA required, making it deployable on any standard VPS plan.
Built-in web UI
Gradio-based interface for uploading documents, asking questions, and managing ingested files — no separate frontend to install.
Why run PrivateGPT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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