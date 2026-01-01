Deploy Prefect in one click installation.
Modern Python-native workflow orchestration platform for building, scheduling, and monitoring data pipelines and automation tasks.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Prefect
Prefect lets you turn any Python function into a scheduled, observable, and automatically retried workflow with just a decorator. Unlike YAML-heavy orchestration tools, Prefect keeps workflows as regular Python code â€” testable, version-controlled, and deployable like any other module. The included UI shows real-time execution status, logs, and task-level history for every run.
Self-hosting Prefect on your VPS eliminates cloud execution fees, gives you unlimited workflow runs at a fixed infrastructure cost, and keeps sensitive pipeline data â€” credentials, query results, logs â€” entirely on your own infrastructure without vendor lock-in.
Key features of Prefect
Python-Native Workflows
Decorate any Python function with
@flow or
@task to get scheduling, retries, caching, and observability â€” no proprietary DSL to learn.
Automatic Retries
Configure exponential backoff and custom retry logic per task so transient failures in APIs, databases, or network calls recover without manual intervention.
Real-Time Monitoring
The built-in UI displays live task status, execution logs, and run history so you always know what is running, what failed, and why.
Flexible Scheduling
Cron expressions, interval triggers, and event-driven deployments let you run pipelines on any schedule or in response to external events.
Work Pools & Workers
Distribute flow execution across multiple worker processes or machines, scaling compute capacity independently from the orchestration server.
Why run Prefect on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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