Up to 68% off for Posterizarr

Deploy Posterizarr in one click installation.

Penjana poster automatik untuk Plex, Jellyfin, dan Emby yang mengambil dan menindih karya seni daripada TMDB, Fanart, dan TVDB.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Posterizarr in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Posterizarr

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Posterizarr

Posterizarr is an open-source automation tool that builds beautiful, textless posters, backgrounds, and title cards for your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby library. It pulls artwork from Fanart.tv, TMDB, TVDB, Plex, and IMDb, then applies your own overlays, fonts, and text rules so every movie, show, and season looks consistent across the library.

Self-hosting Posterizarr on a VPS gives it the steady uptime and dedicated bandwidth needed for unattended bulk artwork generation across thousands of items. The included web UI lets you manage settings, monitor progress, and trigger runs from the browser, while integrations with Tautulli, Sonarr, and Radarr keep new releases looking polished the moment they are added to your library.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Posterizarr

Full web UI

Manage settings, monitor activity, and trigger poster runs from a modern browser interface instead of editing JSON files by hand.

Plex, Jellyfin, Emby

Generates artwork for all three major media servers and writes assets in a Kometa-compatible folder structure for portability.

Multi-source artwork

Mengambil imej daripada Fanart.tv, TMDB, TVDB, Plex, dan IMDb supaya setiap tajuk menemui karya seni sumber beresolusi tinggi tanpa teks.

Custom overlays and text

Apply your own fonts, colours, gradients, and text rules to create a unified poster style across movies, shows, and seasons.

Arr stack integration

Trigger runs automatically from Tautulli, Sonarr, and Radarr so new releases get matching posters as soon as they are added.

Backup and manual assets

Dedicated volumes for asset backups and manually curated artwork keep custom posters safe across rebuilds and updates.

Why run Posterizarr on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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